SALEM TOWNSHIP — An 11-year-old Westmoreland County boy was fighting for his life in a Pittsburgh hospital after a fire that swept through his family’s home along Mayo Street in Salem Township Friday.
Forbes Road Fire Chief Bob Rosatti said the boy was in the home with his mother and 2-year-old brother.
“The mother escaped to the back deck where she dropped the 2-year-old boy to a neighbor lady,” Rosatti said.
As for the older boy, “he was in cardiac arrest,” the Forbes Road chief said, but first responders managed to get a pulse back before he was flown to the intensive care unit of UPMC Mercy Hospital.
Rosatti applauded the neighbor for “a great job,” something he also said of efforts by multiple fire companies called because of a shortage of manpower.
Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched along with other units from across Westmoreland County to the fire.
Westmoreland County Public Safety dispatched the first units to the scene around 10 a.m.
Eventually, Slickville, Forbes Road, Bell Township, Delmont, White Valley, Export, Washington Township, Markle, Hannastown, North Hempfield, Sardis and Latrobe firefighters were dispatched.
The last units were cleared around 3 p.m.
Rosatti said the fire is not believed to be suspicious in nature. It is being investigated by a state police fire marshal out of Greensburg.
Saltsburg was one of several fire companies called to emergencies across county lines on Friday.
At 2:05 p.m., Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company was among those called out to a house fire along Balsiger Road, a mile north of state Route 56 in the Orchard Hills area of Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County.
Shortly thereafter, Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to standby at the Iselin/West Lebanon fire hall in Young Township.
At 3:13 p.m., ICEMA dispatched Marion Center and Plumville District volunteer firefighters to Lee Road in East Mahoning Township to deal with a brush fire.
Without the fire, Marion Center still would have had a busy day. On Facebook, MCVFD thanked “Brad and his team at Shadco LLC for spending the last 48 hours installing two water lines into the fire station donating their time and resources.”
Marion Center volunteers said the water lines “will not only change our building over to city water, but also give us a fill station inside our hall out of the weather to fill trucks.” The fire company said the overall water project has also added 26 new fire hydrants to a 66-square-mile service area.