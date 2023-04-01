CENTER TOWNSHIP — State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the investigation is ongoing into a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning that sent an 8-year-old Lucernemines boy to a hospital in stable condition.
It happened at 8:16 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot at Homer-Center School District along Wildcat Lane in Center Township.
“Upon investigation, it was learned that a pedestrian ... was struck by a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old woman of Graceton,” Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said late Thursday.
“The boy’s mother, a 27-year-old woman of Lucernemines, was reported to have been helping her son out of her vehicle, and was thrown forward during the crash,” Greenfield said. “Their vehicle was also struck by the other vehicle.”
Earlier, Homer-Center Superintendent Ralph J. Cecere Jr. said the driver of the car called 911 and another parent, an emergency medical technician with Citizens’ Ambulance offered assistance to the school nurse and security at the scene.
“The boy was flown from the scene for treatment of serious injuries,” Greenfield said. A LifeFlight helicopter flew him to a Pittsburgh hospital.
Cecere said the district mobilized some counselors from throughout Indiana County to assist staff and students at the school.
Trooper Shelby Loughner of the Indiana state police barracks is conducting the investigation. Other details were not released as of Friday afternoon.