NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A boy was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon near his home in the village of Marchand in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company from across the Jefferson County line in Valier confirmed that it was dispatched to the scene along U.S. Route 119 to deal with a car-pedestrian situation.
According to posts on the Jefferson County Fire Wire Facebook page, the boy was flown to a hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries.
However, Perry Township firefighters said they were not able to release any information, and no report was available from state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, who also were called.
Investigators remained on the scene for several hours after the incident.
Multiple posters on the Jefferson County Fire Wire and Indiana, PA, and Surrounding Areas Scanner Radio Facebook pages expressed prayers for the boy.
Recent traffic mishaps in northern Indiana County and nearby areas have kept authorities busy.
On Thursday afternoon about 10 miles away in South Mahoning Township, state police at Troop A, Indiana, said, a Chevrolet Trailblazer sport utility vehicle driven by Roy S. Simpson, 67, of Home, went off a rural road and wound up in a ditch.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said it was believed Simpson suffered a medical emergency.
State police at Punxsutawney did have details of a Sunday afternoon one-car crash on U.S. Route 219 in Bell Township, Clearfield County, some 20 miles from the scene of Monday’s incident.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Gregory Ogershok, 66, of DuBois, was southbound on Route 219 when it left the road and struck a tree.
Ogershok suffered what were believed to be serious injuries and was flown to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Troopers said Ogershok faces multiple charges as a result of that crash. Houtzdale Magisterial District Judge James Brian Glass is awaiting a plea.