An Indiana man is in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond after an incident reported to Indiana Borough Police early Thursday.
“Indiana Borough Police Department responded to an apartment in the 600 block of Gompers Avenue and learned that a male had brandished a handgun while making threats to multiple people inside,” Police Chief Justin Schawl said Saturday.
A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Ahmad Jaheim Evans, who was arraigned Friday morning before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
“A search warrant was executed at a location in the 400 block of Philadelphia Street on Friday ... at which time Evans was taken into custody,” Schawl said. “Police recovered several firearms during the search.”
According to state court records, Evans was charged by Officer Joshua A. Yokitis with a second-degree felony count of a person not to possess or use firearms as a fugitive.
He also was charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, false imprisonment, simple assault and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steffee scheduled a preliminary hearing for Oct. 25 at 10:30 a.m. No defense attorney was listed for Evans in the court docket.