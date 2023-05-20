The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10 is alerting motorists to an upcoming bridge replacement with a 13.3-mile detour along Porterfield Road in Banks Township.
PennDOT officials said Porterfield Road between Church Road and Glen Campbell Road will be closed between May 30 and September 1 for the replacement of Straight Run Bridge #2.
District 10 officials said the project will be a full bridge replacement with a detour where motorists must travel west from the closure for 1.2 miles on Porterfield Road to the stop sign.
At that stop sign, motorists should go straight, as Porterfield Road becomes Canoe Ridge Road, and travel for 1.6 miles.
When one comes to Dombs Hill Road, PennDOT said the driver should turn right and travel for 1.4 miles to another stop sign, where one will turn left onto Union Hill Road.
One should travel Union Hill Road for 1.0 mile to the stop sign where motorists need to veer right onto Johnsonburg Road.
After another three miles on Johnsonburg Road, at another stop sign one should turn right onto Hemlock Lake Road, and continue on Hemlock Lake Road for 3.6 miles to Glen Campbell Road.
One need turn right onto Glen Campbell Road for one-tenth of a mile and turn right onto Porterfield Road for the last 1.2 miles to the eastern side of the road closure.
Kukurin Contracting of Export, Westmoreland County, has a $971,000 contract for the bridge replacement. PennDOT expects completion of that work in November 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.