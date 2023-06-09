Haze over Indiana County

Smoke pouring over the Great Lakes from Canadian wildfires is affecting air quality in much of Pennsylvania, and provided for views like this, taken Monday night, of an Indiana sunset amid the haze in area skies.

 MICHAEL JOHNSON/Gazette

EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP — On a day when smoke continues to waft into Indiana County from Canada, firefighters in the northern end of the county battled the county’s 65th brush fire of 2023, along Steele Road in East Mahoning Township.

Marion Center and Plumville District volunteer firefighters were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 9:25 a.m. Thursday to Steele Road.