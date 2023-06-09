EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP — On a day when smoke continues to waft into Indiana County from Canada, firefighters in the northern end of the county battled the county’s 65th brush fire of 2023, along Steele Road in East Mahoning Township.
Marion Center and Plumville District volunteer firefighters were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 9:25 a.m. Thursday to Steele Road.
Marion Center volunteers posted on Facebook that the fire endangered multiple recreational vehicles parked nearby.
However, the Marion Center department later posted, the fire was extinguished late Thursday morning with no damage to any of the vehicles.
It was one of at least two fires fought by Indiana County departments Thursday.
At 6:44 a.m., Indiana Fire Association and state police at Troop A, Indiana, were dispatched to a vehicle fire along U.S. Route 422 West in White Township.
Meanwhile, the air quality situation that has persisted for much of the week is expected to last into today, as another “Code Orange” alert continues for Indiana, Armstrong, and other Pittsburgh-area counties.
According to the state Department of Environmental Protection, a Code Orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.
DEP said sensitive groups include children, the elderly, and people suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases. The state agency said the effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activity.
Additionally, the lack of rain in recent weeks has moved parts of Indiana and Westmoreland counties as well as all of Allegheny, Butler, Armstrong, Clarion, Jefferson and other counties to the north into the “moderate drought” category.
According to the National Weather Service, a moderate drought may mean some damage to crops, pastures, streams or reservoirs, as well as low wells and other water shortages.
The highland areas of Indiana and Westmoreland counties and other areas from the southwest corner of Pennsylvania through the Southern Alleghenies are listed as being “abnormally dry,” that is, going into drought or, if an area is coming out of drought, being accompanied by some lingering water deficits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.