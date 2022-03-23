Indiana County’s eighth brush fire of 2022 — and its sixth in the past week — was fought quickly Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery Township.
At 3:20 p.m., Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to the vicinity of Route 286 East and Arcadia Road.
At 3:32 p.m., Cherry Tree and Commodore volunteer firefighters also were dispatched by the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
As has been the case previously, the winds could have been a factor. At the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport, winds were gusting to 18 mph as the alarms went out around 3:30 p.m.
Conditions were partly cloudy and temperatures were in the low 50s. Winds became lighter and variable in the hour following the alarms.
After two fires earlier this year in Blacklick Township, other brush fires in the county so far this year took place in Armstrong Township on March 16, then in Green, Buffington and North Mahoning townships on March 18, and in Young Township on March 19.