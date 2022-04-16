The 16th and 17th brush fires of 2022 were reported in different ends of Indiana County during a fair and breezy day Friday.
At 11:18 a.m., Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Black Lick and Blairsville volunteer firefighters to the 16th fire, along Chestnut Ridge Road in Burrell Township.
At that time, 19 miles to the north at the Indiana County/Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township, it was 59 degrees with winds gusting to 32 mph, while 19 miles to the south at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township, it was 61 degrees with winds gusting to 29 mph.
On its Facebook page, Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company said it was a brush fire spreading into the woods.
Chief Josh Hutcheson arrived to find the homeowners had contained the fire with some hot spots, but the source of the fire, a burn pile, still had an active fire.
Black Lick and Blairsville units all responded. Black Lick reported that crews worked to soak hot spots and the perimeter of the fire.
At 11:20 a.m., Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Company also was dispatched, but that alarm was cancelled by the Black Lick chief.
According to the Black Lick Facebook post, crews were cleared within 20 minutes.
At 12:09 p.m., Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched by ICEMA to the 17th brush fire, along Sinktown road in South Mahoning Township.
There also was an automatic fire alarm sounded at 1:11 p.m. Friday for Pine Township and Cherryhill Township volunteer firefighters to Cameron Bottom Road in a wooded section of Pine Township.