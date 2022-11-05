Ground cover fire

Indiana Fire Association battled a ground cover fire Friday afternoon triggered by a small lawnmower along Lions Health Camp Road in Armstrong Township.

 Courtesy Indiana Fire Association

Amid fair skies, temperatures in the low 70s and winds gusting to near 20 mph, three brush fires were reported during the day Friday in Indiana County.

The first at 2:19 p.m. prompted Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to dispatch Commodore and Clymer volunteer firefighters to Mulberry Road in Green Township.

