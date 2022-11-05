Amid fair skies, temperatures in the low 70s and winds gusting to near 20 mph, three brush fires were reported during the day Friday in Indiana County.
The first at 2:19 p.m. prompted Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to dispatch Commodore and Clymer volunteer firefighters to Mulberry Road in Green Township.
An observer told the Facebook Indiana, PA, and Surrounding Areas Scanner Radio page that the fire covered a 200-foot wooded area, near two houses.
Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Company was called out at 2:32 p.m. to assist other crews at the Green Township scene.
At 2:42 p.m., Indiana Fire Association Company 3 was called out to Lions Health Camp Road in Armstrong Township to quell a ground cover fire resulting from a small lawn tractor.
According to IFA’s Facebook page, with First Assistant Fire Chief Ron Moreau as officer-in-command, Brush 107 driven by Codey Venanzio and Engine 102 responded from IFA’s West Station in White Township.
IFA said Engine 108 driven by Bob Henry with Chief Scott Schuller and junior members Camden Dean and Bob Sutton responded from the Central Station in downtown Indiana.
They were met on the scene by firefighters Shaun Teacher, Craig Sutton, Gage Thompson and Second Assistant Chief Lee Thompson.
IFA said crews used the water in Brush 107 to contain the fire and then the 1,000 gallons off of Engine 102 to completely extinguish the fire and wet down the surrounding area.
It was the second fire call of the day for Indiana Fire Association. ICEMA said the Indiana-White Township volunteer fire department was dispatched at 8:28 a.m. to a structure fire along Warren Road.
At 3:28 p.m., the third brush fire of the day prompted ICEMA to call out Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company to Black Hawk Road in Cherryhill Township.
Friday’s situation prompted IFA to remind residents in a Facebook post that they should “please use extreme caution while burning” leaves this weekend.
Highs are predicted in the mid 70s and the National Weather Service said there could be wind gusts as high as 31 mph.
IFA suggested on Facebook that leaves can be transported to the Indiana County Solid Waste Authority’s center along U.S. Route 119 north of Homer City for recycling.