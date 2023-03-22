Brush fires in Rayne, White and Armstrong townships kept Indiana Fire Association crews busy Tuesday afternoon.
At 1:54 p.m., IFA Company 1 offered mutual aid to Creekside Volunteer Fire Company with a two-acre fire along the 800 block of Tonkin Road in Rayne Township.
On Facebook, IFA posted that the chief of company 100 found a skid steer being used to extinguish that fire.
Creekside’s brush unit arrived on the scene at about the same time and contained the fire.
IFA said units were on the scene for less than 30 minutes.
Creekside then was dispatched along with Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department and state police from Troop A, Indiana, by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to a vehicle accident along state Route 954 in Washington Township.
At 4:31 p.m., according to an IFA Facebook post, the Indiana association’s Company 2 was dispatched to the 1600 block of Philadelphia Street in White Township, where a tree and brush were on fire behind a residence.
IFA received a third dispatch from ICEMA at 6:06 p.m. to state Route 156 between state Route 210 and U.S. Route 422 in Armstrong Township, near the line with South Bend Township, Armstrong County.
IFA Company 3 was sent to assist Elderton Volunteer Fire Department, but Elderton’s officer-in-charge canceled the call prior to their arrival.
The fires were at least the 32nd, 33rd and 34th brush fires of 2023 in Indiana County.
Winds were not mentioned as factors in either fire report, but at the National Weather Service station at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport, gusts were clocked at 20 mph at 1:55 p.m., and 13 to 15 mph after 4:30 p.m.