Seven brush fires were reported between late Friday and Sunday afternoon in Indiana County.
Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department had blazes at both ends, the first being a blaze along Rowe Road in East Mahoning Township at 11:03 p.m. Friday, for which Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department also was called out some 20 minutes later.
The one that brought out the most units occurred in the wee hours of Sunday along Michaels Road in Buffington Township.
At a time when clocks were shifting for a return to Eastern Standard Time, firefighters across Indiana and Cambria counties were shifting into gear for a 1:18 a.m. Sunday incident along Michaels Road in Buffington Township.
“We were dispatched to assist Brush Valley fire department on a large woods fire,” Vintondale Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook, along with pictures of the early morning blaze.
Homer City and Cherryhill Township volunteer firefighters were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 1:25 a.m., then Armagh & East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company and a Citizens’ Ambulance rehab unit at 1:48 a.m., and Clyde Volunteer Fire Company at 2:06 a.m.
Meanwhile, Clymer Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 was sent to standby at Cherryhill Township’s fire hall and Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at 2:16 a.m. to standby at Brush Valley’s fire hall.
“The fire was extinguished in three hours,” Vintondale VFD posted. “Thanks to all the fire departments involved from keeping the fire away from the houses.”
For Cherryhill it was the third call of the weekend, after a brush fire Saturday at 1:46 p.m. along Deer Lane in Pine Township that also brought out that township’s volunteer firefighters, and another brush fire that popped up twice, Saturday afternoon and then Sunday morning along Bennett Road in Montgomery Township.
At 2:29 p.m. Saturday, Glen Campbell, Cherryhill Township, Cherry Tree and Rossiter volunteer firefighters were dispatched. Glen Campbell volunteers would be called out again Sunday at 9:08 a.m. to Bennett Road, and then at 4:26 p.m. Sunday to Number Eleven Road, a short distance away, for a third brush fire call of the weekend.
Minutes later, ICEMA was sending out Marion Center once again, this time for a brush fire along Washington Church Road in Rayne Township that, as MCVFD posted on Facebook, was “at least an acre and spreading” and at one point was “close to two houses.”
At 6:53 p.m., along Brink Road between Stephenson and Kuhns roads in West Mahoning Township, a flue fire was reported, which also brought out Plumville District for its second fire call of the weekend.
As was described in a post on Facebook, the chimney was on fire and a double wall was red.
Plumville also had traffic control duties Sunday afternoon, being dispatched at 3:04 p.m. to Rossmoyne Road in South Mahoning Township.