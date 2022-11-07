Buffington Township brush fire

Vintondale Volunteer Fire Department was called out to assist Brush Valley Volunteer Fire Department with this brush fire along Michaels Road that briefly threatened nearby populated areas during the wee hours of Sunday morning. The fire was extinguished in about three hours.

 Courtesy Vintondale Volunteer Fire Department

Seven brush fires were reported between late Friday and Sunday afternoon in Indiana County.

Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department had blazes at both ends, the first being a blaze along Rowe Road in East Mahoning Township at 11:03 p.m. Friday, for which Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department also was called out some 20 minutes later.