CLARKSBURG — Firefighters from four counties as well as the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources were dispatched to a 43-acre brush fire Tuesday in Conemaugh Township.
It was one of at least four fires reported late Tuesday in southern Indiana County, as temperatures rose into the 70s and gusts clocked at the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport reached 25 mph.
“March has been pretty dry, dry and windy,” state Chief Forest Fire Warden Michael Kern said.
He said the number of fires this year is above normal — and that statewide “we have about 450 wildfires reported” since Jan. 1.
Crews were unable to contain the fire until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Kern said crews still were on the scene well into the night.
With one fire already reported a short time before, Indiana County’s 911 center, its Emergency Management Agency, sent Saltsburg, Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township and Iselin-West Lebanon firefighters at 2:03 p.m. to the juncture of Elders Ridge and Sportsman roads.
Slickville and Bell Township volunteers also were dispatched by Westmoreland County’s Department of Public Safety.
In fact, Kern said, there were three brush fires, or wildfires as he called them, in that general area.
“We’re still investigating what happened,” Kern said this morning.
Firefighters and a helicopter were dispatched by DCNR’s district forestry office in Ebensburg, which covers Indiana County, from Turkeytown, New Stanton and Yukon.
“As the fire progressed, more trained manpower and specialized equipment was needed and was requested, along with Hotel 9 (a helicopter contracted through DCNR to perform water drops),” Iselin-West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook. “Crews worked diligently to contain the fire which ended up to be around 43 acres.”
Meanwhile, at 3:23 p.m. Apollo Hose Company No. 2 was sent to Young Township to standby for Iselin.
At 4:30 p.m., Kittannning and Rural Valley firefighters were sent in by Armstrong County authorities, Ebensburg Dauntless and Spangler volunteers were sent by Cambria County and Allegheny Township, Oklahoma and Markle firefighters were dispatched by Westmoreland County.
At 4:35 p.m., Delmont, White Valley, Export, Crabtree and Blairsville fire companies were dispatched.
At 6:59 p.m., Coal Run-McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched.
According to Iselin-West Lebanon on Facebook, other companies came from Burrell Township in Armstrong County, Kiskiminetas Township, Aultman, Parks Township, New Alexandria, Washington Township in Westmoreland County, Slickville, North Apollo and Apollo No. 3.
Also called were Dividing Ridge In-State Support Team, Citizens’ Ambulance, Lifestat Ambulance, Oklahoma-Vandergrift Ambulance, Murrysville Medic One, Rehab, Gator, Command Trailer, Support 610 and drone units and The Salvation Army.
Iselin-West Lebanon thanked others, too, including “many other civilians that offered their UTVs to transport firefighters to the fire from staging (areas).”
Kern said the number-one cause of wildfires in Pennsylvania is people, particularly people who aren’t careful when burning debris.
“If people are going to do these things, don’t do it on a dry, windy day,” Kern said. “Be careful.”
Elsewhere Tuesday, Coal Run-McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 1:49 p.m. to a brush fire along Klimkos Road in Young Township. Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company went back there at 8:06 p.m.
Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Company was called at 7:23 p.m. to standby for Black Lick, minutes after Black Lick was dispatched for standby duty at the Coal Run-McIntyre fire hall.
Aultman, Elderton and Creekside volunteer firefighters were dispatched at 2:22 p.m. by Indiana County Emergency Management to a brush fire along Shrokman Road in Young Township.
Then at 4:49 p.m., Armagh and Clyde volunteer firefighters were dispatched by the Indiana County center to Bethel Cemetery Road in West Wheatfield Township.