Sunny skies, breezes gusting to 13 mph and temperatures in the 60s may have contributed to a series of brush fires across Indiana County on Monday.
The first was reported to the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 1:38 p.m. along Deyarmin Road in Buffington Township. Vintondale Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched from across the Cambria County line, followed at 1:49 by Brush Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
At 2:33 p.m. Indiana Fire Association was dispatched to Logan Drive in Armstrong Township.
Later in the afternoon, IFA posted on its Facebook page that its volunteers were working on their second brush fire of the day, a call to Indiana and Creekside Volunteer Fire Company at 3:51 p.m. to Route 110 in Rayne Township.
The Rayne Township brush fire also prompted ICEMA to call out Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance at 4 p.m.
Marion Center posted a short time later that the fire already had covered one acre and was spreading quickly in a wooded area. Indiana volunteers posted a warning to the public.
“Please don’t burn leaves,” IFA posted. “Conditions are dry and the ground cover can spread a fire quickly.”