A Brush Valley Township man is in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond on charges that he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted a child who was 12 when the incidents allegedly began on July 3, 2020.
David Gene Crawford Jr., 46, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police at Troop A, Indiana, with 10 felony counts including rape of a child, rape by forcible compulsion, rape by threat of forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by threat of forcible compulsion.
In an affidavit filed with Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, Trooper Dylan Weaver said two friends of the alleged victim contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Childline after the victim showed them a message from Crawford that said, “Why don’t you just give it up?”
Welch arraigned Crawford Thursday morning, then scheduled a preliminary hearing for June 13 at 1 p.m.
The alleged victim was taken into custody by Indiana County Children and Youth Services on May 16, according to Weaver’s affidavit.
On Thursday, state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said, members of the Troop A, Indiana, Criminal Investigation Unit were investigating a report of the alleged incidents of sexual assault of a minor by Crawford.
Upon extensive investigation and with assistance from the Troop A Forensic Services Unit and other agencies, Greenfield said, it was determined that the incidents occurred beginning in 2020.
Weaver wrote that the alleged victim detailed encounters that happened in a truck, a bedroom and a camper on Crawford’s property.