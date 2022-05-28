Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco has sentenced a Buffington Township man in a second case of child sexual abuse.
On Friday, Jeremy C. Johnson, 44, who has a Homer City-area address, was committed to Indiana County Jail for three months to two years less a day, then on probation for a two-year term to run consecutively to parole, after pleading guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor count of corruption of minors and a second-degree misdemeanor count of indecent assault on a person who was unconscious or unaware that penetration was occurring.
He also was fined for the indecent assault, a charge filed in 2020 but dating to June 2016, for which he entered a guilty plea on Jan. 18, 2022.
That case followed one stemming from offenses dating to February 2016, for which in June 2021 a Common Pleas Court jury found him guilty of third-degree felony corruption of minors, and five counts apiece of second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault and summary harassment.
In November 2021, Bianco sentenced Johnson in those cases to nine months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, then to three years probation to run consecutively to parole. He was fined both on Friday and in November 2021.
Johnson still was in Indiana County Jail. Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said the latest sentence was from a case that came to the attention of local law enforcement after Johnson’s first trial.
In June 2021, an Indiana County Common Pleas Court jury found Johnson guilty in a series of incidents involving an underage girl who had been a baby-sitter for the man’s three children.
Manzi said Johnson was found to have touched the girl without her consent on several occasions beginning in February 2016.
Manzi said the first incident occurred on a day when the victim’s family and that of the defendant had been mourning the loss of a family member.
Over the course of the next year, Johnson continued to touch the victim in unwanted fashions despite her attempts to stop him, Manzi said.
However, once Johnson moved out of state, Manzi said, the victim felt strong enough to come forward.
On Friday, Manzi said a second victim came forward as a result of what the district attorney called the first victim’s “incredible strength to stand up to Johnson and confront him for his actions.”
Pittsburgh attorney Christopher M. Capozzi represented Johnson in both cases.