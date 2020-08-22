Emergency personnel from Armstrong and Indiana counties responded to a structure fire that resulted in the collapse of a building at 12:19 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Ankeny and County Line roads in South Bend Township. Personnel at the scene said nobody was in the building at the time of the fire.
