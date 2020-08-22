Structure Fire

Emergency personnel from Armstrong and Indiana counties responded to a structure fire that resulted in the collapse of a building at 12:19 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Ankeny and County Line roads in South Bend Township. Personnel at the scene said nobody was in the building at the time of the fire.

 Nick Vercilla/Leader Times

