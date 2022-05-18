State police at Troop A, Indiana, are seeking help from the public with identifying a suspect in a convenience store burglary earlier this month in the village of Dixonville.
On May 6 at approximately 9:46 p.m., troopers said, the suspect, a White, non-Hispanic male, forced entry into Dixonville Food N Gas, 17659 Route 403 Highway North, Green Township, by smashing a side window. Once inside, the male stole approximately $3,000 worth of cigarettes and vape pens before fleeing the scene.
A review of video surveillance indicated that the suspect returned to the scene at approximately 10:38 p.m. wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. He then entered the store through the smashed window and fled after the alarm system was activated.
Anyone with information leading to the identification of the suspect and/or the recovery of the stolen property is encouraged to contact Trooper Ryan Williams at (724) 357-1960.