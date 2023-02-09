Court gavel

BLAIRSVILLE — A Westmoreland County man has waived his preliminary hearing on charges stemming from what initially was reported to be a commercial burglary at a coal tipple facility in Burrell Township.

However, the Indiana County District Attorney’s office has withdrawn a first-degree felony count of burglary filed against Gage Evan Eaglehouse, 27, of Loyalhanna village in Derry Township.

