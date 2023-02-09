BLAIRSVILLE — A Westmoreland County man has waived his preliminary hearing on charges stemming from what initially was reported to be a commercial burglary at a coal tipple facility in Burrell Township.
However, the Indiana County District Attorney’s office has withdrawn a first-degree felony count of burglary filed against Gage Evan Eaglehouse, 27, of Loyalhanna village in Derry Township.
A second-degree misdemeanor count of criminal mischief involving damage to property also was withdrawn, but Eaglehouse agreed to waive his hearing on a second-degree felony count of criminal trespass regarding his alleged break-in to steal copper wiring.
He also waived a hearing on a first-degree misdemeanor count of possession of an instrument of crime and second-degree misdemeanor count of criminal mischief involving damage to property.
At 9:29 a.m. Jan. 31, state police said, members of the Troop A, Indiana, Patrol Unit responded to a reported burglary in progress at the tipple.
Police followed the suspect’s footprints in the snow to nearby railroad tracks and into a wooded area.
There, Eaglehouse was captured without incident some 23 minutes after the break-in was reported.
Eaglehouse faced Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., who scheduled a formal arraignment for March 28 at 1:15 p.m. before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force.
Eaglehouse was represented by Pittsburgh defense attorney Michael V. Worgul. Steele returned Eaglehouse to Indiana County Jail, where he remains held in lieu of $20,000 bond.