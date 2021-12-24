A Burrell Township woman was sentenced Thursday to two to five years in a state correctional institution for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Indiana County Common Pleas Senior Judge William J. Martin sentenced Lori M. Wisor, 50, who pleaded guilty Nov. 24 to a charge stemming from her arrest in late January.
State police took Wisor into custody after discovering heroin and cocaine in a home she reportedly shared with an unidentified man.
Troopers had been called to investigate a domestic fight in that home along Lickert Avenue.
Troopers arrested the man but did not release any other information about him at the time of Wisor’s arrest.
Investigators said that arrest came after state police served a warrant and found 71 bags of apparent heroin, eight baggies containing suspected cocaine, a scale and other drug-related paraphernalia.