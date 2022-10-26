There was no report of serious injuries in a crash Tuesday afternoon along Philadelphia Street in White Township involving an Indiana Area School District bus.
According to district Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich, it was Ben Franklin Bus No. 115.
“We are working with the state police to have the bus released and students dropped off at their stops,” Vuckovich said in a statement issued following the crash.
He said the crash would cause a delay to the normal school run for Ben Franklin Elementary School youngsters.
According to Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, state police at Troop A, Indiana, and Indiana Fire Association were dispatched to the crash scene at 4:03 p.m.