It was a busy Friday for the judges of Indiana County Court of Common Pleas, who faced 13 defendants in a variety of cases.
o o o
A White Township man received sentences from Judge Michael T. Clark in seven cases from 2021 and this year.
Wayne M. Sias, 34, will serve 18 months to seven years in a state correctional institution for:
• A third-degree misdemeanor count of stealing secondary metal, as well as a misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia, for which previous probation was revoked.
• One first-degree misdemeanor and three third-degree felony counts of driving under the influence.
He also was assessed costs and fines in all seven cases.
o o o
A Center Township woman has been sentenced to 8 to 23 months in Indiana County Jail on concurrent counts stemming from an August 2021 hit-run accident in Young Township that put a 9-year-old Indiana area girl in a Pittsburgh hospital.
Kristen Sulkosky, 25, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle and accident involving injury, as well as a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence before Judge Gina R. Force.
She also was assessed fines, costs and restitution, and placed on three years’ probation to run consecutively to parole.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Sulkosky was driving away from a wedding reception when her truck went through a yard along Weiss Road in Young Township and struck the girl.
Troopers said the truck fled the residence and the girl was flown by Stat MedEvac helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The truck eventually was located at an address along Tearing Run Road in Center Township, where state troopers had it towed away for processing and Sulkosky was taken into custody.
o o o
A Butler man sought for vehicle theft in Indiana and on other warrants in Butler County has been sentenced to 11½ months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for two separate cases before President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
Benjamin Whittington, 37, who also had an address in Indiana, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of possession of heroin and a first-degree misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking of movable property before Bianco in July.
He also was fined and assessed court costs in both cases.
o o o
Another man with Butler County roots — and a separate address in Armstrong County — was sentenced to three months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail on a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault in a 2021 case before Judge Clark.
Thomas Anderson Jr., 29, who first was listed as living in Chicora but on Friday was listed with an Apollo address, pleaded guilty in March in connection with an incident on June 14, 2021, where he kicked a state trooper’s face and head and kicked a police car as investigators sought to take him into custody from an address along East Pike in White Township.
He also was assessed court costs and a fine, and was placed on probation for two years to run consecutively to parole.
o o o
For Joseph L. Stumpf IV, 41, of Clymer, an April 2022 case of driving under the influence in Clymer Borough triggered an end to parole, street time and probation in three cases dating to 2016 and a fourth to 2019.
Judge Force sentenced Stumpf to 18 months to five years in a state correctional institution for a first-degree misdemeanor count of DUI and a summary count of driving under DUI-related suspension.
However, that pulled the plug on parole and street time in a pair of third-degree felony counts of retail theft and a third such count of conspiracy to commit retail theft from 2016, and a second-degree misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle from 2019.
He also was assessed fines for the two 2022 counts.
o o o
Also before Bianco Friday:
• Kevin Holmes, 40, an inmate at the Indiana County Jail, was sentenced to concurrent terms of 11½ months to two years less a day for third-degree felony counts of criminal mischief and criminal trespass, placed on three years’ probation to run consecutively to parole, and assessed costs and restitution.
• Baseal M. Shuler, 35, an inmate at SCI-Pine Grove, was sentenced to one to two additional years and assessed fines and costs for a first-degree misdemeanor count of possession of contraband.
• Christopher A. Crouse, 30, of Ligonier, was placed on two years’ probation with the restrictive condition of serving three consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring, and assessed costs and a fine for a first-degree misdemeanor count of possessing a prohibited offensive weapon.
o o o
Also before Clark Friday:
• Gary E. Berkheimer, 57, an inmate at the Indiana County Jail, had his probation revoked in a 2019 case involving a third-degree felony count of criminal trespass, then sentenced to nine months to two years less a day, and placed on probation for two years to run consecutively with parole, for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and a misdemeanor DUI count.
• Jessie F. Garland, 31, of Bolivar, was sentenced to 72 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail for a misdemeanor count of DUI, and two years’ probation for a first-degree misdemeanor count of theft. She also was assessed costs, fines and restitution.
• Percy L. Spearman, 41, of White Township, was placed on two years’ probation with the restrictive condition of serving 180 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring, for two third-degree misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault.
o o o
Also before Force Friday:
• Nevada C. Shaffer, 24, of Punxsutawney, was sentenced to three months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, then paroled forthwith, for a second-degree misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and a third-degree misdemeanor count of loitering and prowling.
As a result, probation was revoked in a 2018 first-degree misdemeanor theft case and a 2020 third-degree felony case of fleeing or attempting to elude police.
• Lawrence Scafuri, 55, of Oakmont, Allegheny County, was fined and sentenced to three to 23 months in Indiana County Jail for two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.