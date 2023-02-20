Multiple sentences were reported Friday by the judges of the Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
Most sentences also involve assessments of fines, costs and/or restitution.
President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Dennis M. Shank, 44, formerly of Ligonier, to two to five years in a state correctional institution for a 2022 felony case of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
He already was in Westmoreland County Prison on another matter and was sentenced in 2021 by Senior Common Pleas Judge William J. Martin to time in Indiana County Jail for an assault of a woman over an argument at an Indiana Borough residence.
Also Friday, Bianco sentenced:
• Sheri A. Roller, 47, of Punxsutawney, to four months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for a first-degree misdemeanor count of access device fraud.
• Beverly I. Stewart, 38, formerly of Clymer, now in Indiana County Jail, was placed on probation for six months for a second-degree misdemeanor count of hindering apprehension.
Bianco also revoked probation, parole and street time given to Stewart in 2022 cases involving misdemeanor counts of possession and driving under the influence. She was committed to a concurrent term in Indiana County Jail with the sentence for hindering apprehension and then paroled forthwith.
Judge Michael T. Clark had multiple sentences to give for driving under the influence, as well as two revocations.
Both revocations were in cases involving Cameron J. Culbertson, 27, of Robinson, for probation in a 2020 case of institutional vandalism and parole and street time in a 2017 case of delivery of a controlled substance.
For those revocations and a 2021 case of driving under the influence, Culbertson was sentenced to five months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail.
Clark also dealt with 14 other sentences for driving under the influence, in some cases with other crimes as well, all from 2022, and in some cases with house arrest including electronic monitoring:
• Brandon J. Mastarone, 32, of Indiana, also driving under suspension, committed to Indiana County Jail for 30 days to 6 months.
• Raushaun O. Fleming, 48, of White Township, also for careless driving and disregarding traffic lane, six months’ probation including 90 consecutive days on house arrest.
• David W. Rosenberg, 33, of Dayton, Armstrong County, committed to Indiana County Jail for 45 days, then probation for five years less 45 days including 7½ months on house arrest.
• Rodney J. Howard, 41, of Shelocta, committed to Indiana County Jail for 96 hours, then placed on probation for six months less 96 hours, including 32 consecutive days on house arrest.
• Alyssa T. Tillery, 22, of Altoona, Blair County, committed to Indiana County Jail for 48 hours to 6 months.
• Shawn W. Hillis, 57, of Bradenville, Westmoreland County, committed to Indiana County Jail for 48 hours to 6 months.
• Stanley W. Kania, 532 Raspberry Road, Clymer, committed to Indiana County Jail for 96 hours, placed on probation for six months less 96 hours, including 32 consecutive days on house arrest.
• Richard S. Palmer, 32, of White Township, committed to Indiana County Jail for five days (paroled forthwith), then placed on probation for two years less 5 days, including 25 consecutive days on house arrest.
• Tammy R. Maruca, 51, of Indiana, five years’ probation including 12 consecutive months on house arrest.
• Edward J. Valuchuck, 42, of Blacklick Township, five years’ probation including nine consecutive days on house arrest.
• Diana M. Klein, 36, of New Castle, Lawrence County, six months’ probation including 20 consecutive days on house arrest.
• Jarrad P. Zamborsky, 40, of Marion Center, six months’ probation including 90 consecutive days on house arrest.
• Jerry G. Dohey, 63, New Florence, six months’ probation including 10 consecutive days on house arrest.