A Butler County man has pleaded guilty to one second-degree felony count of aggravated assault in connection with an incident on June 14, 2021, where he kicked a state trooper’s face and head and kicked a police car as investigators sought to take him into custody from an address along East Pike in White Township.
According to court records, Thomas Anderson Jr., 29, of Chicora, entered his plea Tuesday before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark. He also had faced charges of felony resisting arrest, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and summary public drunkenness.
He had been free on $5,000 unsecured bond since his arraignment before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, and was represented by Indiana County Public Defender Jeffrey William Miller. A date was not available for when sentencing would be administered.