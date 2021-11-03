A Butler man was arrested Monday evening after a motor vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of a business along the 300 block of Philadelphia Street.
Indiana Borough Police Department said it received information that Benjamin Whittington, 36, had stolen the vehicle and driven it to a nearby address.
Whittington was arrested and placed in Indiana County Jail.
After an arraignment Tuesday before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, Whittington was returned to the jail in lieu of $25,000 bond, on a felony count of theft of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended license and having drug paraphernalia in his possession.
Whittington was scheduled to face Welch on Nov. 8 at 11 a.m.
He also faces charges in a separate case in Indiana, where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia, and two summary driving violations, after a stop by Indiana Borough Police on Oct. 11.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in that case on Dec. 16 at 2:45 p.m. before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.