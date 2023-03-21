NANTY GLO — Authorities in Cambria County, have identified the man killed last week in an accident involving an all-terrain-vehicle in Blacklick Township, near Nanty Glo.
“Next-of-kin notifications are complete and the name of the deceased gentleman is John Pabrazinsky, 68, of Nanty Glo,” said Trooper Cliff Greenfield, spokesman for state police Troop A barracks in Ebensburg and Indiana.
“Mr. Pabrazinsky was operating a Polaris Sportsman 325 ATV, which rolled on top of him after it traveled into a ditch on private property at 131 North St., Blacklick Township,” Greenfield said.
Authorities believe the accident happened Thursday afternoon, but state police from Troop A, Ebensburg, and Nanty Glo Fire Department were not dispatched until after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Greenfield said a ruling from the Cambria County Coroner’s office on the cause of death is pending.