Fatal accident logo

NANTY GLO — Authorities in Cambria County, have identified the man killed last week in an accident involving an all-terrain-vehicle in Blacklick Township, near Nanty Glo.

“Next-of-kin notifications are complete and the name of the deceased gentleman is John Pabrazinsky, 68, of Nanty Glo,” said Trooper Cliff Greenfield, spokesman for state police Troop A barracks in Ebensburg and Indiana.

Tags