EBENSBURG — A Twin Rocks, Cambria County, man was arrested by state police Sunday after troopers discovered he had broken into an Ebensburg tobacco shop and stole lottery tickets hours earlier.
Trooper Cliff Greenfield, spokesman for Troop A state police barracks in Ebensburg and Indiana, said Matthew Scott Greene, 35, was charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass and misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned before Stonycreek Township Magisterial District Judge Susan Gindlesperger and remanded to Cambria County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $70,000 monetary bail.
On July 4 at 6:08 a.m., Greenfield said, Troop A, Ebensburg Patrol Unit members were dispatched to Smokers Square, 1104 West High St. in the Cambria County seat, for a burglar alarm activation.
He said responding troopers observed the front door window and a window along the side of the building to be broken out.
Upon reviewing surveillance video, troopers learned that an unknown suspect had entered the business and stole lottery tickets from a counter before fleeing.
While conducting an area canvas, the investigating trooper then proceeded to a nearby convenience store.
The trooper then learned that a person matching the description of the suspect was recently in the store and had cashed a $100 lottery ticket voucher and purchased two large drinks and cigarettes.
Surveillance video showed the suspect leaving the store and walking toward a nearby hotel.
Upon further investigation, the state police spokesman said, Greene was identified as a suspect and was located at a nearby hotel.
He was then found to be in possession of a large number of scratch-off lottery tickets observed in plain view in a hotel room garbage can.
The lottery tickets were then found to match the tickets reported stolen.
Drug paraphernalia, namely glass smoking devices, were also observed in plain view inside the hotel room.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27 at 1 p.m. before Ebensburg Magisterial District Judge Frederick Creany.