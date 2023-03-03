Applications are being accepted for the 2023 Indiana County Camp Cadet program, which is scheduled for June 4 through 10 at Little Mahoning Bible Camp in Smicksburg.
The application deadline is May 1.
State police said it’s an exciting opportunity for youth between the ages of 12 and 15 who reside or attend school in Indiana County to attend a free, week-long camp focused on providing a first-hand experience of a career in the law enforcement, military, criminal justice, and related fields.
Participants are addressed as “Cadet” and work closely with law enforcement, first responders, and other distinguished agencies to learn investigative techniques.
During the week, cadets are physically and mentally challenged while they engage in team-building exercises, generate self-confidence and leadership qualities, and explore law enforcement-related topics and skills. The Camp is staffed by State Police troopers and other volunteers.
Indiana County Camp Cadet, Inc. is a non-profit organization and is not a recreational camp or a disciplinary camp for problem youth.
Questions may be directed to the camp director, Trooper First Class Cliff Greenfield, at (724) 357-1998.