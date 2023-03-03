Applications are being accepted for the 2023 Indiana County Camp Cadet program, which is scheduled for June 4 through 10 at Little Mahoning Bible Camp in Smicksburg.

Applications can be obtained at the state police Troop A Indiana barracks, 35 Fenton Road, White Township (Indiana, PA 15701) or downloaded from the Indiana County Camp Cadet http://www.indianacountycampcadet.org/application.html website.

