The Indiana County Camp Cadet board of directors has announced the cancellation of the 2021 Indiana County Camp Cadet and Sunny Day Camp programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As directed by the Pennsylvania State Police, all 2021 Camp Cadet programs have been canceled in an effort to ensure the health and safety of participants, Pennsylvania State Police personnel and other volunteers.
Established in 2008, Indiana County Camp Cadet was formed as a means to introduce and educate young men and women in the diverse field of criminal justice and to establish positive relationships between law enforcement personnel and youths in Indiana County.
Approximately 40 Indiana County youth “cadets” successfully complete the weeklong, overnight program held annually at Camp Seph Mack in Penn Run.