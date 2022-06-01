Charges are pending in a crash Friday involving a school bus and a car on Route 286 near Hamill Road in White Township.
However, according to a spokesman for state police at Troop A, Indiana, results of a blood test drawn following that Friday afternoon crash may take four to six weeks to come back from a laboratory.
Troopers said a 31-year-old Indiana-area man was driving a car that crossed into the path of the bus at approximately 2:11 p.m.
No injuries were reported to the school bus driver or the 13 students on board.
State police said the driver of the car, who was not identified, was unrestrained and not transporting any passengers, and sustained minor injuries.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the man was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence but later released.
He said Indiana Fire Association and River Valley School District were among the agencies assisting at the scene.