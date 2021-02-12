ERIE — A car dealer was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 51 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, for conspiring to defraud Indiana-based S&T Bank out of nearly $2 million.
Erie-based U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter also fined Andrew Thomas Gabler, 52, of North East, Erie Coiunty, $5,000 and ordered him to make restitution of $1,696,210.63.
Gabler was a co-defendant with Chad Bednarski, 49, of Fairview, Erie County, who was finance manager for Gabler’s dealerships and is scheduled for sentencing today, also before Baxter.
Scott W. Brady, United States attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, announced Gabler’s sentence in connection with illegal activity between January 2015 and January 2019.
According to the case as prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian A. Trabold, Gabler:
• Falsely indicated that customers made down payments and falsified and inflated the income of customers when submitting auto loan applications to financial institutions on behalf of customers.
• Caused extended warranties to be sold to customers buying vehicles at Lakeside Auto Sales in Harborcreek and Girard and Lakeside Chevrolet in North East, all Erie County, and deliberately failed to remit the paperwork and payments to the extended warranty company.
• Falsely reported vehicle sales to General Motors for vehicles that had not been sold in order to obtain expiring incentive rebates.
• Deliberately did not inform S&T Bank when the two dealerships sold a vehicle that they had purchased utilizing S&T Bank’s floor plan financing in order to delay and attempt to avoid the dealerships’ required payment to S&T Bank for the sold vehicles which had been purchased using S&T Bank’s floor plan financing.
According to court papers, both suspects sought home confinement, while federal prosecutors insisted on staying within sentencing guidelines. They said a sentence of home confinement or minimal jail time would send the wrong message to the community that crime pays, and white-collar defendants get preferential treatment in federal court.
The U.S. Attorney’s office said the law provides in each case for a total sentence of 30 years in prison, a fine of $1 million or both. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Brady commended the FBI and the state police for their investigation of the matter.