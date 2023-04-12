court gavel

Two Allegheny County men have waived their hearings in connection with an April 4 altercation at a car wash in White Township.

According to court records, Gerald Drew Jeffries III, 21, and Rashaun Dru Delige, 26, both from White Oak, had their bonds changed from monetary to unsecured and were released from Indiana County Jail after an appearance Tuesday before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.