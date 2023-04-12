Two Allegheny County men have waived their hearings in connection with an April 4 altercation at a car wash in White Township.
According to court records, Gerald Drew Jeffries III, 21, and Rashaun Dru Delige, 26, both from White Oak, had their bonds changed from monetary to unsecured and were released from Indiana County Jail after an appearance Tuesday before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
They are scheduled to return to Indiana County on May 30 at 1:15 p.m. for a formal arraignment before Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force.
The pair was arrested and charged with felony and misdemeanor counts after allegedly threatening a man and scaring patrons of Wash Werkz on Oakland Avenue.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said troopers were notified of a disturbance at the car wash involving several men, a baseball bat and a handgun.
Troopers said two of the men were identified as the suspects, and they were in possession of the weapons.
State police said an unidentified man was confronted by the two suspects, one of whom was wearing a full-face mask, while he was washing his car and backed away as they approached. Excessive yelling was overheard by at least one other patron, and another fled the scene in fear of her life.
Troopers said Jeffries and Delige sought to leave the car wash in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze but were detained. According to state police, surveillance footage had showed Delige discarding a pistol, which officers later found was loaded. State police said troopers also smelled a strong odor of marijuana and discovered numerous blunts on the center console.
The car was towed and searched. Troopers said they found a white and black Vexum baseball bat, a glass jar containing more marijuana and another loaded pistol.
The pair waived to court a case that included felony counts of firearms not to be carried without a license and terroristic threats, and misdemeanor counts of weapon possession, disorderly conduct and having a small amount of marijuana for personal use.