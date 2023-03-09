An Indiana woman was recently charged following an investigation by state police at Troop A, Indiana, into the theft of approximately $23,400 from the victim, for whom the defendant was acting as her caregiver.
Jacqueline Elise Caylor, 35, was charged Feb. 16 with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, identity theft, access device fraud, receiving stolen property and forgery.
Caylor was arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee and was released on $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing was held on Feb. 28 and the case was transferred to Indiana County Common Pleas Court, where Judge Gina R. Force will conduct a preliminary arraignment on April 25 at 1:15 p.m.
According to state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield, Troop A, Indiana, received a report of a theft on Dec. 8, 2022, after family members of the victim, an 88-year-old Indiana woman, became suspicious of numerous transactions made from the victim’s bank account.
It was also reported, Greenfield said, that Caylor had been hired as the victim’s caregiver at the victim’s former residence in Graceton approximately one year prior.
State police said troopers also learned that between June 10 and Oct. 4 of last year, numerous checks belonging to the victim were prepared in Caylor’s name with the victim’s signature having been signed without her permission.
Also, state police reported, the victim’s credit card was used to make numerous purchases for which the victim did not authorize.
During the course of the investigation, Greenfield said, a search warrant was executed on the defendant’s bank account, charges were filed, and the defendant was interviewed.