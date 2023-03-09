State-Police.jpg

An Indiana woman was recently charged following an investigation by state police at Troop A, Indiana, into the theft of approximately $23,400 from the victim, for whom the defendant was acting as her caregiver.

Jacqueline Elise Caylor, 35, was charged Feb. 16 with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, identity theft, access device fraud, receiving stolen property and forgery.

