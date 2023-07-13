UPDATE: At 7 p.m. Thursday, Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. posted the following on Facebook:
Defendant Michael Whitfield, who was charged with attempted murder and related offenses regarding the carjacking in Blairsville (Wednesday), was taken into custody in the state of Georgia.
Whitfield was captured by Georgia State Patrol in Chatham County, Ga.
Manzi said more details will be released soon.
Manzi also posted, "thank you to the fantastic efforts of law enforcement, led by the Pennsylvania State Police, in this matter."
FROM EARLIER REPORTING:
Authorities in Indiana, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties were alerted regarding a man sought for carjacking, as well as attempted homicide and kidnapping, in the wake of an early morning incident Wednesday in Blairsville, and subsequent thefts in Derry Township.
Pennsylvania Crimestoppers offered a $2,000 reward for information that led to the capture of Michael Aaron Whitfield-Bronson (his name is given in some references as Bronson-Whitfield), who will turn 36 next month, with addresses in Greensburg, Belle Vernon, Frackville in Schuylkill County (according to a Facebook page) and, until July 7, Westmoreland County Prison.
State police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, sought Whitfield-Bronson for the attempted murder of a 64-year-old woman, the theft of her car from outside Morewood Towers and the adjacent Keeper of the Flame assisted living facility where the woman was employed in Blairsville, and the attempted kidnapping of the woman's 9-year-old granddaughter.
The first incident happened around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday. The woman was flown to an Allegheny County hospital with what authorities termed lacerations “to some degree.”
State police said Whitfield-Bronson was considered armed and dangerous, and had been seen driving a brown 2003 Ford F-250 pickup truck stolen from Taylor's Trucking in Derry Township.
Police said Whitfield-Bronson also tried to break into multiple businesses along state Route 217 in Derry Township but was mostly unsuccessful. Troopers said he did break into Kettle Dad Barbecue and stole some items, before stealing the truck, which has Pennsylvania license plate XLE-1209, and had the keys left in it when it was stolen.
State police said the suspect had an injured arm and was bleeding. He was described as a Black male with short hair wearing a black tank top, black pants and black and white shoes.
Troopers said they don’t know if the assault on the woman and her granddaughter was a random act of violence or a targeted incident.
Whitfield-Bronson also faced charges in a June 5 incident in Monessen, Westmoreland County. He was arraigned June 16 before Monessen Magisterial District Judge Wayne P. Vlasic on felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of drug and paraphernalia possession, and had been jailed on $10,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing July 21 before Vlasic.
Instead, he posted bond on July 7 and was released from Westmoreland County Prison.
Three days later, he allegedly was involved in a car theft in Greensburg. Felony counts of receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking of movable property, as well as a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a motor or other vehicle, were filed with Greensburg Magisterial District Judge Chris Flanigan, and a preliminary hearing was pending in that case.
Charges also have been filed with Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., including attempted criminal homicide, felony counts of attempted kidnapping and attempted kidnapping of a minor, robbery to inflict serious bodily injury and robbery of a motor vehicle, and aggravated assault, and misdemeanors including two counts of recklessly endangering another person, as well as terroristic threats.
