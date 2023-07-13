Michael Aaron Whitfield-Bronson

Michael Aaron Whitfield-Bronson, also known as Michael Aaron Bronson-Whitfield, seen here wearing a Greensburg Salem High School lettered jacket, is identified as the suspect in the attempted murder of an elderly woman, the attempted kidnapping of her granddaughter and other crimes in Blairsville and Derry Township.

 Courtesy Pennsylvania Crimestoppers

UPDATE: At 7 p.m. Thursday, Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. posted the following on Facebook:

Defendant Michael Whitfield, who was charged with attempted murder and related offenses regarding the carjacking in Blairsville (Wednesday), was taken into custody in the state of Georgia.