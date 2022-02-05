A charge of resisting arrest was dismissed this week against an Indiana man charged in a June 13 domestic incident.
Indiana Borough police said Donald Williamson Jr., 36, broke into a house along North 11th Street between Water and Oak streets at 7:53 p.m. on that Sunday evening and assaulted someone in the house.
Williamson initially was charged with burglary, simple assault, criminal mischief, harassment and resisting arrest
Only the charge of resisting arrest was held for court. On Monday, it was dismissed by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.