Sentences were handed down in two Indiana County Common Pleas Court rooms Thursday:
o o o
A Punxsutawney man has pleaded guilty to third-degree felony counts of theft and criminal trespass, as well as a second-degree misdemeanor count of fleeing and eluding police officers, in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.
Judge Gina R. Force sentenced Reese L. Barns, 24, to two years’ probation, as well as assessed him fines and costs in connection with the two incidents from 2021.
o o o
Before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, Robert K. Sheesley, 56, of East Wheatfield Township, pleaded guilty Thursday to one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence stemming from a traffic stop on Feb. 17 by Indiana Borough Police.
Clark placed Sheesley on probation for six months with the restrictive condition of serving 10 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He also assessed Sheesley costs and a fine.