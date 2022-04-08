A candle-lighting ceremony to remember Alicia Markovich on the 35th anniversary of her disappearance is set for 7 p.m. April 26 at Windber Stadium.
Alicia, a 15-year-old from Windber, disappeared April 26, 1987, from the home of her father, John Markovich, in Burrell Township, according to state police.
The case, initially reported as a runaway juvenile, wasn’t treated as a homicide until 1990, when investigators announced they believed Alicia was a victim of foul play. Last year, state police spokesman trooper Cliff Greenfield said in an email interview her case is “an open, active investigation,” with no suspects.