Charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment have been dismissed against an Indiana woman who had been jailed in lieu of $50,000 bond following a Jan. 29 incident in a home along School Street.
Chamine Ayres, 39, went before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. on Wednesday, on charges filed by Indiana Borough Police Department in the stabbing of her husband.
There, all three counts, including two felonies, were dismissed.
Ebensburg attorney Douglas James Keating represented Ayres.