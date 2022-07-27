State-Police (2).jpg

A Blairsville man is free on $50,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing at 9:45 a.m. Aug. 10 on charges of corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person younger than 13 years of age, and indecent exposure.

State police from Troop A, Indiana, arrested William C. Rodkey, 68, and brought him Tuesday afternoon before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. on charges stemming from an investigation of alleged incidents in various locations in East Wheatfield Township from 2009 to 2021.

