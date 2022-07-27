A Blairsville man is free on $50,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing at 9:45 a.m. Aug. 10 on charges of corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person younger than 13 years of age, and indecent exposure.
State police from Troop A, Indiana, arrested William C. Rodkey, 68, and brought him Tuesday afternoon before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. on charges stemming from an investigation of alleged incidents in various locations in East Wheatfield Township from 2009 to 2021.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said a probe of Rodkey began on May 3, when a member of the Troop A, Indiana, Criminal Investigation Unit was assigned to investigate a child welfare report of possible incidents of sexual assault of three young girls.
Upon investigation and interviews with the three female victims, Greenfield said, it was determined that these incidents occurred beginning in 2009 and that the victims were each 10 years of age or younger at the time of the incidents.
According to the victims, Rodkey is alleged to have exposed himself and/or had indecent contact with them.
Greenfield said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Trooper Mathias Schmotzer at (724) 357-1960.