A student at Homer-Center Junior-Senior High School is facing charges after he was found to have brought an unloaded Airsoft BB gun to school Friday morning, according to a spokesman for state police at Troop A, Indiana.
Trooper Cliff Greenfield said a member Indiana Patrol Unit was dispatched to Homer-Center Junior-Senior High School for a report by school district administration that a 13-year-old student was found in possession of an unloaded Airsoft pistol with an orange tip.
Upon investigation, Greenfield said, troopers learned that the student had concealed the Airsoft BB gun in his backpack and had shown it to at least one other student after arriving at school.
State police said the student was not reported to have made any direct verbal threats; however, at least one student felt threatened and immediately reported the incident to a school district employee.
The Airsoft pistol was then located and seized by a district security guard without incident.
Upon consultation with the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, Greenfield said, the student faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and terroristic threats, to be filed with the Indiana County Juvenile Probation Office.
Greenfield also said members of the Pennsylvania State Police would like to express their appreciation to the students and school district administration for their assistance with this investigation.