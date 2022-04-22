Two Indiana residents have waived preliminary hearings on charges of animal cruelty at a home along North Fourth Street in the borough.
Kyleigh Lower and Decosta Neal Bobak, both 23, originally were charged with aggravated animal cruelty when their dogs were surrendered voluntarily to the Indiana County Humane Society on Feb. 16 and 17.
Those charges were reduced by Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl from felony aggravated animal cruelty to a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals.
Indiana Borough Police Department said officers were conducting an unrelated investigation on Feb. 16 when they observed a malnourished dog.
The following day, IBPD criminal investigators went to 71 N. Fourth St. and found two dogs that were malnourished, with visible sores, in confined areas where urine and feces were present.
Their next day in court will be for a formal arraignment on May 31 at 1:15 p.m. before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force.