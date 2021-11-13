An Ernest man has waived a preliminary hearing on a series of drug-related felony counts. Andrew Kirk Rankin, 33, appeared Wednesday before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, to face charges that included delivery of controlled substances that caused the death of an Indiana County man on Sept. 4, 2019.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said the charges followed a two-year state police investigation. The complaint filed with Haberl alleged that the victim sought three stamp bags of controlled substances from Rankin.
In addition to the first-degree felony count of drug delivery resulting in death, Rankin faces three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and a third-degree felony count of criminal use of a communication device.
Rankin is lodged in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.