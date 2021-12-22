It appears a Cherry Tree man is returning to a state correctional institution after his sentencing on multiple counts Tuesday before Indiana County Senior Judge William J. Martin.
Brandon J. Krolick, 34, entered multiple guilty pleas before Martin on Oct. 12 in connection with an encounter with state police on April 14 in Pine Township.
Those pleas were to a series of misdemeanors, including driving under the influence, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and a summary count of driving with a suspended license.
For the DUI charge, Krolick will serve 1½ to 5 years in a state correctional institution, possibly Fayette near LaBelle in Fayette County. For the others, he will serve concurrent terms of up to two years. He also was assessed fines.
Troopers said Krolick led state police on a high-speed chase over rural, eastern Indiana County roads on April 14, then refused to exit his car after it plowed into a field and got stuck.
The pursuit began at 12:55 a.m. after a registration check showed the license plate on Krolick’s Chevrolet Cobalt was issued for a Dodge.
Krolick sped away at speeds reaching 90 mph on Tipperary Road, where the limit is 45, and narrowly avoided collisions with at least two oncoming cars before the Cobalt became disabled at the intersection of Kinter Station Road.
According to state police, Krolick later said that he had taken methamphetamine about six hours before the episode.
Troopers found a variety of drug-related items in the back seat of the car, a bag of suspected crystal meth and three stamp bags marked “MP5,” according to charging documents.