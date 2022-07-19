A Cherry Tree man was sentenced Monday by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark to six months to two years less one day in Indiana County Jail, then paroled forthwith and placed on four years’ probation, after pleading guilty in Indiana County Common Pleas Court to three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
According to court records, Evo Eric Boston, 44, has been in the county jail since Dec. 18, 2021, in lieu of $50,000 bond. Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Boston was charged under two separate criminal cases by members of the Indiana County Drug Task Force and the Pennsylvania State Police.
In one case, Boston was charged by state police out of Troop A, Greensburg, with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance. Manzi said troopers conducted a controlled buy in which Boston sold approximately 0.62 grams of meth to a confidential informant.
In the other, on behalf of the task force, he was charged by Indiana Borough Police Department with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and two felony counts of criminal use of a communications facility.
“In the second matter, members of the Indiana County Drug Task Force conducted two controlled buys in which Boston sold approximately seven grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant,” Manzi said in a news release issued following the sentencing hearing in both cases before Clark. He called the efforts of state police and the task force “professional investigations” that led to the guilty pleas Boston entered on April 28.
“The members of our law enforcement community are dedicated to the continued efforts of identifying, investigating and arresting drug dealers throughout the county to protect our families” the district attorney said.
Private White Township attorney Bradley Michael Ophaug represented Boston.
Manzi also provided some advice in his news release, asking those with any information regarding suspected drug activity in their community to call the state police at 1 (877) 726-6378 (877-PA-NODRUGS) or the District Attorney’s hotline at (724) 471-7777.
He also suggested that if someone needs help with drug and alcohol treatment, that they can contact the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission at (724) 354-2746 or the Open Door at (724) 465-2605.