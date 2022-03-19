The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said lane restrictions will begin Monday as a two-year, $7 million project gets underway to replace the Mentch Bridges in Cherryhill Township.
Clarion contractor Francis J. Palo will replace the eastbound bridge carrying U.S. Route 422 over the state Route 553 off-ramp this year, and the westbound bridge in 2023.
PennDOT District 10 officials in White Township said lane restrictions and weight restrictions will be implemented as needed for traffic management. and drivers should remain alert for slowed traffic.
PennDOT anticipates completion of the project in Spring 2024.
