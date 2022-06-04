A 6-year-old student brought a pocketknife to Indiana Area’s East Pike Elementary School on Thursday morning.
State Police Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said he was conducting a domestic security check at 8:55 a.m. at the school along East Pike in White Township.
Greenfield said he was approached by a parent who reported that a pocketknife was missing from her residence.
He said the parent did not suspect any ill intent, but made the proactive decision to immediately notify school administration and law enforcement that her child may be in possession of a pocketknife.
However, when Greenfield and the parent reported the incident to school administration, they learned that the East Pike principal had already located the pocketknife in the child’s backpack.
School officials said at least one other student reported having seen the child with the pocketknife on the school bus.
Upon investigation, Greenfield said, state police and school administrators found that child did not have any ill intent in bringing the pocketknife to school.
Due to the child’s age, no charges will be filed.