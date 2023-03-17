GILPIN TOWNSHIP — Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department on Thursday continued to search for a yet-to-be-identified individual in connection with a reported incident of child luring this week in Armstrong County.
On Wednesday night, officials of SARPD, which serves Gilpin Township, Ford City Borough and Freeport Borough, posted a notice requesting “special attention” by residents of Gilpin Township on the department’s Facebook page stating an older man in a tan minivan tried to get a juvenile female and a juvenile male into his vehicle.
The website says that when they refused to get into the van, the vehicle then circled the juveniles.
The man is described as having dark hair.
According to a new posting on the SARPD Facebook page Thursday, the Leechburg Borough Police Dept. officer on duty was notified of the incident by SARPD Chief Chris Fabec within five minutes of SARPD officers getting the report about the man in the minivan, and SARPD and Leechburg Police Department officers searched for the man together.
The Facebook page alert says officers searched the area and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description, but were unsuccessful.
“We believe this to be an isolated incident; however, we are taking precautions to ensure the safety of the children,” the department’s post states.
One of the precautions will be an increased police presence during school bus times over the next few days, the department’s post states.
On Thursday afternoon, Chief Fabec said there was nothing new to report in the case yet, and that police are actively investigating the incident.
Anyone who sees the vehicle, or any other suspicious activity, is asked to call the Armstrong County 911 Center at 911.
Anne Cloonan is a staff reporter for the Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of the Indiana Gazette. She can be reached at 724-543-1303, ext. 1337, or acloonan@leadertimes.com.