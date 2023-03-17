GILPIN TOWNSHIP — Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department on Thursday continued to search for a yet-to-be-identified individual in connection with a reported incident of child luring this week in Armstrong County.

On Wednesday night, officials of SARPD, which serves Gilpin Township, Ford City Borough and Freeport Borough, posted a notice requesting “special attention” by residents of Gilpin Township on the department’s Facebook page stating an older man in a tan minivan tried to get a juvenile female and a juvenile male into his vehicle.

