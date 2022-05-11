In conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign, state troopers certified as Child Passenger Safety Technicians will conduct two free child passenger safety seat fitting stations in Indiana County.
One is scheduled Monday from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at Indiana Fire Association West, 1555 Indian Springs Road, White Township.
The other will happen Tuesday from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the state police Troop A, Indiana, barracks at 35 Fenton Road, White Township.
At these events, parents and caregivers can have their car seat(s) checked for suitability. Troopers will also offer guidance in proper car seat installation and harnessing of children in car seats.
Appointments are not required.
For a list of other upcoming child passenger safety seat fitting stations, visit psp.pa.gov. Additional car seat safety information is also available at safekids.org and pakidstravelsafe.org.