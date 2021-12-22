A Rayne Township man has been fined and sentenced to three months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail on 20 third-degree felony counts of possession of child pornography and one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.
Robert E. Rout III, 38, faced Indiana County Senior Judge William J. Martin on Wednesday, just over three months after he entered guilty pleas to charges stemming from the molesting of a mentally disabled man and possession of child pornography.
The investigation dated to Aug. 19, 2020, when the victim told state police he had been sexually assaulted at his home in White Township, Trooper Cliff Greenfield reported. In the course of the probe, troopers confiscated a laptop computer from Rout and discovered child pornography in 25 still photos and one video file.
o o o
Christina Rhoades, 48, of White Township, was assessed fines, costs and restitution and placed on probation for three years after pleading guilty to a second-degree felony charge of burglary. Rhoades faced Senior Judge Martin on charges she stole $395 from Scenery Hill Manor along Lions Health Camp Road in Armstrong Township during the fall of 2020.
o o o
Two sentences were handed down by Martin for driving under the influence.
Christopher Noland, 34, of Sykesville, Jefferson County, already was in the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix, near Philadelphia.
He was assessed fines and costs and sentenced to an additional 72 hours to six months there after his DUI plea to charges from a June 2020 traffic accident near Smicksburg in West Mahoning Township.
James L. Summers, 39, of Seward, was assessed costs and fines and sentenced to 48 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail on a DUI charge from a June 2021 traffic stop in East Wheatfield Township.