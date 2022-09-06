In conjunction with National Child Passenger Safety Week, Pennsylvania State Police troopers certified as child passenger safety technicians will conduct several child passenger safety seat check events during the week of Sept. 18-24.
At these free events, parents and caregivers can have their car seat(s) checked for suitability. Troopers will also offer guidance in proper car seat installation and harnessing of children in car seats. Appointments are not required.
Locally, events are scheduled on Sept. 19 and 20 from 2 to 8 p.m. each day at the Indiana Fire Association station at 1555 Indian Springs Road, White Township,
Other locations nearby include Hyde Park Volunteer Fire Department in Westmoreland County (also Sept. 19 from 2 to 8 p.m.), Sipesville Volunteer Fire Department near Somerset (Sept. 20 from 2 to 8 p.m.), and, on Sept. 22, Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department in Westmoreland County from noon to 10 p.m. and Cresson Volunteer Fire Department in Cambria County from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m.