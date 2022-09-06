Pennsylvania State Police logo

In conjunction with National Child Passenger Safety Week, Pennsylvania State Police troopers certified as child passenger safety technicians will conduct several child passenger safety seat check events during the week of Sept. 18-24.

At these free events, parents and caregivers can have their car seat(s) checked for suitability. Troopers will also offer guidance in proper car seat installation and harnessing of children in car seats. Appointments are not required.