In conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign, Pennsylvania State Police Troopers certified as Child Passenger Safety Technicians will conduct two free child passenger safety seat fitting stations in Indiana County.
One will happen Monday from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the Troop A, Indiana, barracks, 35 Fenton Road, White Township.
The other is set for Monday, Nov. 22, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at Indiana Fire Association’s West station, 1555 Indian Springs Road, White Township. Appointments are not required.
Parents and caregivers can have their car seat(s) checked for suitability. Troopers will also offer guidance in proper car seat installation and harnessing of children in car seats.